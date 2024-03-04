Charlotte spring festival guide: Art, food and music events to check out this season

After another cold Carolina winter, the countdown to the spring season is on. Once again, it’ll be jam-packed with a lot of fun festivals in and around Charlotte.

From food festivals and art showcases to concerts and competitions, it’ll be a spring to remember with all of the events scheduled this season.

So get ready and mark your calendars. Here’s a list of local art, food and music festivals around the Queen City to check out this year:

March festivals

Date: March 12-26

Time: Varies

Location: Multiple locations

Cost: Varies per event

Treat yourself to a special meal, tasting tour and more during Savor Charlotte, a two-week event dedicated to celebrating the city’s culinary scene. Check out hands-on classes and demonstrations, exclusive menus, special offers and more from participating restaurants, food trucks and bakeries around the city.

Date: March 29-April 14

Time: Varies

Location: Uptown Charlotte (multiple locations)

Cost: Varies per event

Charlotte SHOUT! is a 17-day art, music and food festival focused on celebrating the city’s art, culture and community. There will be over 200 events and attractions open to all ages, including the annual Charlotte StrEATs Festival and Carolina BBQ Festival.

April festivals

Date: April 11-20

Time: Varies

Location: Rock Hill, SC (multiple locations)

Cost: Varies

Rock Hill’s infamous spring kick off event, the Come-See-Me Festival, is back again this year. The annual 10-day family-friendly festival will begin with the Come-See-Me Parade and the Tailgate Party and Fireworks Extravaganza.

Date: April 12-14

Time: Festival gates open at 2 p.m. each day

Location: AvidXchange Music Factory festival grounds, 817 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Cost: $39+

If the name doesn’t give it away, the Moo, Brew & ‘Que Music Fest is the ultimate event for music lovers and foodies. The three-day festival will feature performances from over a dozen artists along with local and regional BBQ bites, beers and craft cocktails.

Date: April 13

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Robbins Park, 17738 W Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC 28031

Cost: Free

The town of Cornelius is hosting an early Earth Day celebration at Robbins Park this spring. Along with interactive demonstrations on sustainability and how to live an eco-friendly life, this year’s Earth Jam will also have performances from local artists, food trucks, and drinks from local breweries.

Date: April 19-21

Time: Varies

Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28214

Cost: Varies per event

Spend a day in the sun celebrating the outdoors at the Whitewater Center’s Tuck Fest. Enjoy a weekend full of outdoor competitions, live music, daily yoga practices and a vendor village with over 60 outdoor brands.

Date: April 20-21

Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 4431 Neck Road Huntersville, NC 28078

Cost: $15+

The 30th annual Loch Norman Highland Games is back in Huntersville with its big celebration of Scottish heritage. The family-friendly event will have Highland dancing competitions, bagpipe bands, historic reenactments, field and track events, plus more.

Date: April 26-28

Time: 6-10 p.m. on Friday; 12-10 p.m. on Saturday; 12-8 p.m. on Sunday

Location, Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Cost: Varies per event

The 7th annual BOOM Charlotte festival is coming back to Camp North End. The artist-led showcase will have a mix of dance, music, theatre, poetry, visual art, film, and more with some ticketed indoor performances and free outdoor family-friendly performances.

Date: April 27-28

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday; 12-4 p.m. on Sunday

Location: The Davidson Green, 119 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Cost: Free

Davidson’s largest annual arts festival, Art on the Green, is back this spring with artwork from over 30 artists from across the region. This year’s art show will have sculpture, watercolor, photography, glass pieces and more along with live music and local food vendors.

Date: April 27

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 25 Lorimer Rd, Davidson, NC 28036

Cost: Free

In honor of Earth Day, the Town of Davidson will be hosting its annual family-friendly festival downtown with a lot of activities to enjoy, including science experiments, games and music.

Date: April 27-28

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Location: 19725 Oak St, Cornelius, NC 28031

Cost: Free

Take in Cornelius’ art scene on full display at the annual ‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival. The annual art crawl, set up throughout the heart of the town, will have dozens of local vendors, live street performances, shopping food and more.

May festivals

Date: May 3-5

Time: 1-11 p.m.

Location: 300 N Bervard St. Charlotte, NC 28202

Cost: General admission starts at $269.

The inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Festival is a three-day event featuring over 40 rap, rock and pop artists. Designed to be a “Charlotte-flavored Lollapalooza,” the music festival will have performances across three different stages, including one for local musicians from the Charlotte area.

Date: May 3-4

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Time: 4-11 p.m. Friday; 3-11 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $129+

Another World, hosted by Breakaway, will be an all-bass festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The two-day event, featuring over 20 artists for EDM fans who will also be able to camp out during the festival in tents, RVs or cars between shows.

Date: May 5

Location: Veterans Park, 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy an afternoon of music, arts and more at Huntersville’s annual spring festival. Aside from live performances at Veterans Park, Hello Huntersville Music & Arts Festival will also have craft vendors, art stations and local food trucks.

Date: May 11

Location: Ramsey Creek Park, 18441 Nantz Rd., Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate and learn about the rich history and culture of the Asian American community at the Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival and Asian Festival. Enjoy dancing, traditional food, activities and the annual dragon boat racing competition, open to anyone 15 or older.

Date: May 18

Location: Downtown Salisbury, 217 S Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Time: 12-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spend a day dedicated to the “South’s favorite cherry soda” at the annual Cheerwine Festival. Held in downtown Salisbury, where the popular soda was created, the festival will feature Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, live music, family-friendly activities, arts and crafts and more.

Date: May 18

Location: Smithville Park, 19710 S Ferry St, Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Jam out to performances from local jazz musicians at the Cornelius Jazz Festival at Smithville Park. The family-friendly event will also have food trucks, craft beer and local business vendors.

Is there a spring festival we missed on our list? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.