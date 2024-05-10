These Charlotte restaurants logged worst health inspection scores in April

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C”, or below a 90, when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 3 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 760 such establishments, 13 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in April that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among those to score below a 90 on their initial health inspection in April were a Korean fried chicken chain on East Woodlawn Road, a Mexican restaurant in the University area and a seafood spot in southwest Charlotte.

See the restaurants:

Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road in Charlotte (87)

Cherry House II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road in Charlotte (88.5)

Costa Maya Mexican Restaurant, 520 University Center Blvd. in Charlotte (84)

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 8540 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte (89)

Guate Linda, 6016 The Plaza in Charlotte (80)

Hook & Reel, 14142 Rivergate Parkway in Charlotte (87)

Los Paisanos (mobile food), 3737 Atmore St. in Charlotte (88.5)

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte (88.5)

Parr Center Kitchen (CPCC campus), 1201 Elizabeth Ave. in Charlotte (89)

Philly Corner, 8535 Hankins Road in Charlotte (87.5)

Pizza Hut, 1909 Milton Road in Charlotte (88)

Popeyes, 6107 The Plaza in Charlotte (83)

Teriyaki Express II, 6434 W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte (87.5)

