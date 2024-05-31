Charlotte the pregnant stingray update: 'Rare reproductive disease' announced. What to know.

There's been an unhappy update on Charlotte, the pregnant stingray at Hendersonville's Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO.

The stingray gained national and international attention when aquarium staff announced earlier this year that Charlotte had become pregnant without having a mate in her tank.

On the evening of Thursday, May 30, aquarium staff posted an update on Facebook, the first since May 17. The post stated that Charlotte has developed "a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system." The team added that the findings were sad and unexpected, and their current priority is to remain focused on Charlotte's health and well-being.

The post from ECCO also said that they will work with veterinarians and specialists to better understand the disease and potential treatment options. Staff also said that research on the disease Charlotte has is limited, but they remain hopeful that Charlotte's case and treatment will "positively contribute to science and be of benefit to other rays in the future."

The post made no mention of the exact disease Charlotte is suffering from. It was also not confirmed whether the ray is still pregnant.

"We sincerely appreciate the incredible outpouring of love and support for Charlotte," said ECCO staff in the post. "Please respect Charlotte and her care team as we navigate this unexpected news and work to determine the best path forward. Updates will be given as we are able."

ECCO's full statement updating the public on the sad news about Charlotte:

"We regret the delay of updates regarding Charlotte. This time was necessary to gather data and analyze lab and testing results. These reports were shared with our care team. The reports show that Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system. The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development. Our priority is to focus on Charlotte's health and wellbeing. We will work with, and be guided by, veterinarians and specialists to better understand this disease and the treatment options for Charlotte. While the research of this disease is limited, we hope that Charlotte's case and medical treatment will positively contribute to science and be of benefit to other rays in the future. We sincerely appreciate the incredible outpouring of love and support for Charlotte. Please respect Charlotte and her care team as we navigate this unexpected news and work to determine the best path forward. Updates will be given as we are able."

How did Charlotte the stingray become pregnant?

"Parthenogenetic pregnancy" is the development of a sex cell without fertilization. Parthenogenesis can occur in lower plants such as mosses and lichens, invertebrate animals like wasps and ants and, more rarely, vertebrate animals such as Charlotte. Kinsley Boyette, a member of Team ECCO, previously told Blueridgenow that a parthenogenic embryo was "basically a clone of the mother."

While Charlotte's case is unique, she isn't the first vertebrate animal to undergo parthenogenetic pregnancy in captivity. Thelma, a reticulated python at Louisville Zoo in Kentucky, gave birth to six female offspring in 2014, according to National Geographic. At the Chester Zoo in the UK between 2005-2006, Komodo dragons Sungai and Flora laid 22 and 25 eggs, respectively, without fertilization, the Guardian reported.

Charlotte the stingray due date: Did Charlotte the stingray give birth yet?

ECCO staff first saw signs of Charlotte's pregnancy in September 2023. She has not yet given birth as of May 30, 2024, meaning that her pregnancy has been significantly longer than many fans expected. And the May 30 news throws into question whether Charlotte will be able to give birth.

How long is a stingray pregnant?

The average gestation period for stingrays is three to four months according to previous reporting from Blueridgenow, but Team ECCO has reminded fans that there is no known data for parthenogenetic pregnancies.

"Charlotte's pregnancy is a unique situation," a Team ECCO employee explained in a recent post. "There is no set precedent on how long a parthenogenetic pregnancy is in this species. Charlotte is the first known documented California round stingray to do parthenogenesis in captivity."

In previous interviews, ECCO staff said that Charlotte was being observed day and night to ensure that any pups delivered are safe and healthy, and in hopes to capture the birth on video.

What kind of stingray is Charlotte the stingray?

Charlotte, a stingray at Hendersonville's Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO, is pregnant through a process called parthenogenesis. She's expecting to give birth to one to four pups, according to aquarium staff members.

Charlotte is a round stingray, found in the wild in the Eastern Pacific, from Humboldt Bay in northern California south to the Gulf of California and Panama City, Panama, according to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California.

