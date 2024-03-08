Charlotte police ask for help finding missing mother and her 2 children

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman and her two children.

CMPD sent out an alert on Friday saying that 22-year-old Markayla Johnson and her two children are missing. Police said Johnson hasn’t contacted any known family members, and her family is concerned for her welfare.

Johnson’s two children, a 4-year-old and a 7-month-old, are also missing. Police shared a picture of the three of them.

Police said they were last seen near Orchard Trace Lane, which is in northeast Charlotte. The department didn’t say when they were last seen, but a police report appears to have been filed on Sunday.

If you see Johnson or the children, you’re asked to call 911.



