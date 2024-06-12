Charlotte pastor elected next president of Southern Baptist Convention

A senior pastor from a popular church in Charlotte will be the next president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

SBC voters in Indianapolis picked Clint Pressley to be the next president of their convention in a runoff race on Wednesday. He won 56% of the final vote.

Pressley is a senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He’s a native of Charlotte and grew up going to Hickory Grove as a teenager, according to the church.

RELATED: Charlotte church leaders weigh in on potential ban for woman pastors

This isn’t Pressley’s first leadership role in the SBC. He previously served as vice president in 2014-2015. He’s also been a member of the North Carolina Baptist Board of Directors since 2023.

Pressley has said he supports a measure to amend the SBC constitution to ban churches with women pastors. A vote on that ban will happen this week.

(WATCH: Former Charlotte mayor honored for 70s Baptist church design, grant)