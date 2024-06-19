The Charlotte Observer hosts a candid conversation to demystify DEI and its future in NC

The Charlotte Observer is hosting its next community conversation that unpacks diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, and the impact this policy has had on society.

DEI programs have been around for years, but in recent months policies at schools and in business have drawn greater scrutiny about their merits or shortcomings and whether they promote division or rectify persistent social and racial inequities.

Our panel will be moderated by Service Journalism Editor and chair of the Charlotte Observer’s DEI Committee, Kendrick Marshall. It features:

▪ Tehia Starker Glass — UNC Charlotte, Cato College of Education Director of Diversity and Inclusion

▪ Fernando Little — Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer for Atrium Health.

▪ Christine Edwards — Founder, Civility Localized

▪ Brandon Thompson — VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NASCAR.

▪ Jim Martin -— former North Carolina Congressman, Governor

Hailing from different industry sectors, politics and academia, these thought leaders are actively leading DEI initiatives or have written about them.

The panel takes place from 5:30- 7:30 p.m., Wed., July 10, at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Rd.

Mark your calendars and RSVP at our Eventbrite link.