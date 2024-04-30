Charlotte, North Carolina shootout leaves 4 officers dead, 4 officers injured; What we know

Four members of Charlotte, North Carolina, law enforcement were killed, with four others injured on Monday when gunshots were fired at a home in the area where police arrived to serve a warrant.

Here's what we know.

Flowers in memory of fallen law enforcement officers accumulate at the base of a flag pole outside the Federal Courthouse on April 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Four members of law enforcement were shot and killed the previous day while serving a warrant at a residence in Charlotte.

What happened during the Charlotte, NC shooting?

USA Today reports that the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrived at a suburban home in Charlotte around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The officers intended to serve several active warrants against 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of fleeing to elude, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The report said that Hughes fired upon the approaching officers with a "high-powered rifle," striking several men. Officers returned fire and fatally shot Hughes, who was pronounced dead on the front lawn. Another shooter began firing from inside the house.

After a standoff that spanned several hours, authorities sieged the house with armored vehicles, locating at least one assault rifle and bringing in two female occupants for questioning.

How many officers are deceased?

Eight officers in total were shot during the standoff, leaving four dead.

Three of the officers killed during the shootout were members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Authorities have named Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, with the third not yet identified to the public.

Joshua Eyer of the CMPD succumbed to his injuries at a Charlotte hospital.

From left, William Elliott, Samuel Poloche and Joshua Eyer. All three men were among four officers who were killed on Monday during an incident that broke out when officers attempted to serve a warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

Who are the suspects in the Charlotte police shooting?

Two women were brought in for questioning after leaving the house, the police department said in a statement. Chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Johnny Jennings had earlier said that a 17-year-old and a woman were being questioned.

Names of suspects have not yet been released.

How many officers were injured in the Charlotte, NC shooting?

Four more officers were injured in the shooting. In a press conference, Jennings said they were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Are any suspects still on the run after the Charlotte, NC shooting?

Authorities questioned two people apprehended at the scene of the fatal shooting. No suspects ran from the scene, and no shelter-in-place order is active.

The CMPD’s Public Affairs Office will release additional information as it develops, and this article will be updated accordingly.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How many officers were injured in Charlotte, NC shooting? What to know