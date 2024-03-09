Charlotte mom and her 2 children are missing, police say. Her family is worried.

Police are asking the public for help finding a Charlotte woman and her children.

Markayla Johnson, 22, and her 4-year-old, Miracle Johnson, and 7-month-old, Messiah Johnson, were last seen in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Friday.

That’s off Reagan Drive near Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte.

Johnson hasn’t contacted family members, who are concerned for her and her children’s welfare, police said.

Police didn’t say when Johnson and her kids were last seen. It’s unknown what Johnson and her children were last seen wearing, police said.

Call 911 immediately if you see Johnson and her children or have information on their whereabouts, CMPD urged.

