Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library hosts food bank

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library hosted its first of many food banks Tuesday afternoon.

They said their goal was to offer food as a way to build a connection with the community, as well as introduce neighbors to resources available through the library system.

“We want to continue as a public library to be a community resource. We want to be able to bring food to our locations. We will be doing this until October at different library locations,” Assistant Director of Outreach Meryle Leonard said.

ALSO READ: Food banks struggle to address South Carolina’s staggering food insecurity

Community members can help promote reading by participating in Channel 9′s Books for Kids drive.

Now through April 28, you can donate new and gently used books for children and teens at select Arby’s and Ashely locations.

VIDEO: Food banks struggle to address South Carolina’s staggering food insecurity



