Charlotte-Meck Schools to announce 5-year strategic plan at leadership conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are set to launch its new strategic plan at the CMS Summer Leadership Conference.

According to the press release, the new strategic plan 2024-2029 will help guide the district towards reaching the five-year goals established by the Board of Education.

“The Strategic Plan is the result of extensive community input, thorough data analysis and collaborative efforts among district stakeholders,” the statement reads.

The CMS Summer Leadership Conference kicks off on Monday, June 17. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center.

