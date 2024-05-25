Charlotte man’s lover fatally shot him, dumped body in woods, killed self, police say

A Charlotte man fatally shot a man he’d been in a new relationship with, dumped the body in woods near Mountain Island Lake and killed himself, police said Friday.

After “an exhaustive search,” police on Tuesday found 21-year-old Samuel Haugh dead off River Circle, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

On Friday, the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified Haugh, determined that he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide, police said.

On May 5, 32-year-old Michael Olarte was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in east Charlotte, according to the police statement.

Shortly after police found Olarte, Haugh’s family reported Haugh missing and said he was in a new relationship with Olarte, police said.

“The investigation into this case is active and ongoing,” according to CMPD. “As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.“

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.