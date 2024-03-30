Charlotte man charged for impersonating an officer: DOJ

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is charged for falsely impersonating a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

William Mohr Eubank, 37, allegedly claimed to be a federal law enforcement officer multiple times between 2021 and 2024.

On April 14, 2021, Eubank pretended to be an officer with the U.S. Department of Justice in order to obtain a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with emergency lights and siren.

On May 19, 2021, the indictment alleges Eubank falsely claimed to be the Deputy Director of the Community Emergency Response Team for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Documents show he made false statements to CMPD to obtain radio codes for the handheld radio and his “DHS-issued” Chevy Tahoe.

A judge ruled Eubank to remain in custody until his detention hearing.

