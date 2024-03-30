Charlotte man charged with impersonating federal officers several times

A Charlotte man has been charged with falsely impersonating a federal officer in several different incidents, a newly-unsealed indictment shows.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old William Mohr Eubank faces multiple charges and was indicted on March 19.

Authorities said on April 14, 2021, Eubank allegedly pretended to be a U.S. Department of Justice officer working on a counterterrorism task force. Prosecutors said because of that, he was able to get a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe that had emergency lights and a siren.

The indictment alleges that about a month later, Eubank claimed to be the deputy director of the Community Emergency Response Team for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He’s accused of lying to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in order to get CMPD radio codes for his handheld radio and his “DHS-issued” truck.

Then earlier this year, on Jan. 21, the indictment alleges Eubank said he was a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations. He’s accused of falsely talking to Sugar Mountain police officers about working with and for several different federal law enforcement agencies.

Eubank was in court Friday for his first appearance, where the judge ordered he stay in jail until his detention hearing.

