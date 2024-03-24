Charlotte Latvala: Funnel clouds and a northeast Ohio springtime

Charlotte Latvala

Welcome to spring.

Or, as I still think of it from growing up in northeast Ohio, tornado season.

(And yes, that’s Cleveland, not Kansas or Texas. But still, an area much flatter than western Pennsylvania, where I live now. And perched on the shore of Lake Erie, home to many waterspouts, i.e. weird aquatic tornadoes.)

On a rare 70-degree day last week, with the sun blazing and the trees blossoming and the daffodils unfurling their yellow heads, the world rejoiced. Children begged their parents for ice cream. Adults dug through their closets looking for short sleeves. Sparrows chirped as if they’d never seen the sun before, and their birdsong alone was keeping it afloat in the balmy afternoon air.

And me? I kept looking at the sky, worrying. Filled with a not-so-existential dread. Because unusually warm, delightful spring days ramp up my anxiety levels.

Because every childhood spring was spent listening for the sirens and going over the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. (I’m still confident about this. Watch = conditions are right for a tornado to develop. Warning = a twister has been spotted.)

Because “should we go in the basement?” and “it’s time to head downstairs” were commonly uttered phrases in my youth.

Because I spent my college years convinced that the boys on campus would one day get swept up in a funnel cloud, because they gathered on fraternity house porches and opened dorm windows every time a storm kicked up — because they were young, and foolhardy, and valued adrenaline-rush experiences way too highly.

I have a vivid memory of being at home one early evening with my older siblings when the skies blackened and the wind howled and a tornado passed over the Cleveland area.

My parents were out shopping and yet were somehow able to call (I have no idea how, as this was many decades before mobile phones, but it is my memory and I’m sticking to it). They told us to GET IN THE BASEMENT NOW and all I could think about was my parents’ car being lifted out of the May Company parking lot and spinning into the twister, Wizard of Oz style. (It didn’t. We were all fine.)

But still, spring is a mixed bag. I’d love to be able to relax and enjoy the sunshine, the earthy warm scent of the world coming back to life, the laughter of children who’ve been cooped up all winter playing on the sidewalk in the fading evening light.

But then I look upward, watching for the eerie yellowish cast of the sky that signals a coming disaster.

A 30-degree leap in temperature? Not for me, thanks. That’s tornado weather. It’s the threat of something terrible lurking behind the happiness, the yin and yang of the universe reminding us that no joy is without sorrow.

And why, in March and April, I still don’t go anywhere that doesn’t have a basement.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. You can reach her at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Charlotte Latvala: Funnel clouds and a northeast Ohio springtime