Charlotte’s historic Siloam School hosts grand reopening this weekend

This weekend, an important school in Charlotte’s history will have a grand reopening.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The Siloam School is one of the remaining Rosenwald schools built in the early 20th century across the segregated rural South to educate Black children. The schools were led by plans and support from Dr. Booker T. Washington and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald.

For years, the Siloam School sat in the Mallard Creek area. But now, it sits on the Charlotte Museum of History campus on Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte.

A historic school in Charlotte’s Black community was moved early Friday morning as part of a project to preserve its history. The historic Siloam School is now sitting in the parking lot of the Charlotte Museum of History in east Charlotte.

The school’s grand re-opening is on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. It’s free to attend.

Channel 9 spoke with a woman whose grandmother and her 10 siblings were educated in a Rosenwald school. Her family and community history is what drove her to help save the Siloam School. Click here for the story.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte’s Black Siloam School moved to help preserve its history)







