Charlotte’s first Whataburger location is one step closer to reality. Here’s the latest.

We’re now just a little bit closer to getting a Whataburger restaurant in Charlotte.

On Friday, March 22, city zoning officials approved the Texas-based burger chain’s Land Development Construction Plan to open a drive-thru restaurant at the Clear Creek Crossings development at 12809 Albemarle Road.

The development is slated to be anchored with a Publix grocery store. A timeline for completion of the projects has not yet been announced.

Whataburger is going through the regulatory process to open a store like this in Anderson, South Carolina. Elizabeth James

A message left with Whataburger’s spokesman was not immediately returned, nor was a message left with Clear Creek Crossings representative Ryan Stahl.

Voicemail and email messages left with Micah Groeber of Atlantic Retail, a broker listed on the Clear Creek Crossings plan, were also not immediately returned.

Whataburger has been expanding its footprint more aggressively since BDT Capital purchased the company in 2019.

Restaurant locations will be coming to Raleigh, Durham and Cary, a Whataburger spokesperson recently confirmed to The News & Observer. In South Carolina, The Post and Courier reported in June that plans for four Whataburger locations were in the works.

In September 2022, CharlotteFive reported that permits were also filed with the city for a potential Whataburger location in a former bank branch building at 5301 South Blvd.

The property is still listed among those available at Tyvola Square on the Kimco Realty website. But it’s not uncommon for construction or renovation projects to stretch out over several years, particularly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting was contributed by Catherine Muccigrosso.

Location: Albemarle and Rocky River Church roads