Charlotte eatery gets its third ‘B’ grade after ‘flying pests,’ improper food storage

An south Charlotte restaurant received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, the presence of insects and raw foods stored at unsafe temperatures.

▪ LoSo Tavern, 4548 Old Pineville Rd., received a score of 86.5 during its May 16 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “flying pests” throughout the facility, notably in the dishpit and clean storage areas, county documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Employee washing hands for less than 20 seconds

No lids on foods stored in cooler

Food debris on dishes stored as clean

Raw meets and cheeses stored above required temperatures

Rusty shelving in walk in cooler

Cracked floor tiles throughout the facility

This is the restaurant’s third “B” grade, with the previous one coming in August 2020. The restaurant received its first and only a “C” grade in September 2020.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.