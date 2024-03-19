Charlotte County Commissioners agree to revisit the Burnt Store Area Plan

TechCrunch

Meta has proposed to drop the price of an ad-free subscription in the European Union -- currently the only way regional users of its social networks, Facebook and Instagram, can avoid its tracking and profiling. Meta's lawyer Tim Lamb revealed the detail at a workshop taking place in Brussels today to discuss its approach to complying with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), per Reuters -- which reports Meta offered to almost halve the cost of the subscription in discussions with privacy regulators, from €9.99 per month per Facebook or Instagram account, to €5.99 (and with a slightly reduced monthly fee per each additional account).