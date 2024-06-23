Charlotte convicted felon sentenced 8 years in prison for having a firearm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 96 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to documents filed in the case and court proceedings on September 25, 2022, Bryan Dequan Ledbetter, 48, used a bedroom window to enter the home of a female victim who knew Ledbetter. The victim called 911 and while she was on the phone, escaped the house and ran to the neighbor’s porch.

Ledbetter caught up to the victim and tried to choke her. He then dragged the victim to the neighbor’s yard, pulled out a firearm and fired into the air. Court records show that Ledbetter pulled the victim into nearby bushes and placed the muzzle of the firearm against the victim’s head and under her neck.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to arrest Ledbetter after he initially refused.

On March 14, 2023, Ledbetter pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ledbetter has prior state convictions including assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation.

Authorities say Ledbetter is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

