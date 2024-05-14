Charlotte city employees voice concerns over proposed budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte City Council members are considering new feedback from taxpayers on the proposed FY 2025 city budget.

Nearly 75 people spoke to the officials at Monday’s public budget hearing.

Several representatives of local non-profit organizations came to speak collectively for community improvements. The group refers to themselves as The People’s Budget Coalition. Their primary concerns involve affordable housing, resources for homeless individuals and fair pay for public workers. Supporting organizations include OneMECK, Roof Above and Heal Charlotte.

A large collection of Charlotte city employees advocated for a $25 an hour minimum wage, a six percent raise for hourly workers and a four percent contribution to employees’ 401ks.

The proposed budget sets minimum pay at $23 an hour and gives hourly employees a five percent raise. The pay bump is smaller than the six percent wage increase in 2024 and the eight percent increase in 2023. Workers say $23 an hour is not enough to live in Charlotte.

“I want to be able to go home on Friday, looking at my check and say, ‘thank you’, not ‘what am I going to do? Who’s not going to get paid?’ Robbing Peter to pay Paul?’ I don’t want to live like that,” said Rory Pegram, a solid waste department employee.

Many commenters pointed out how closely the issues of fair wages and affordable housing are tied.

“We respectfully request a people-first budget that provides stability, dignity, justice, and, as a result, better outcomes for everyone,” said Michelle Frenzel with OneMECK. “Simply put, we want affordable housing options so that everyone that makes Charlotte, Charlotte can afford to live, survive and thrive here.”

Supporters of Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control also came out in force. Advocates said the money set aside for 10 new positions is a good start, but does not solve the issues of habitual overcrowding and outdated facilities.

The city council is scheduled to meet for budget adjustments May 20th. That will be followed by a Straw Votes Meeting on May 30th.

The council plans to consider the budget for adoption June 10th.

