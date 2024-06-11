Charlotte City Council approves 2025 budget

Charlotte City Council members voted to approve the city’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget on Monday. It will include a tax hike after changes were made last minute.

There was pushback to proposed cuts, including for sidewalk construction and corridors of opportunity.

Council members decided to restore all of that funding after community feedback.

“But for your advocacy, your emails, your phone calls, you gave us some members courage to put it back in the budget,” councilman Malcolm Graham said.

Cuts will instead be made to street resurfacing. The tax increase will be $1.37 instead of the originally proposed $1.5.

Councilmembers Ed Driggs, Tariq Bokhari and Renee Johnson all voted no.

