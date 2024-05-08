Charlotte Catholic High was OK in firing gay teacher, Fourth Circuit rules

The courts must stay out of Charlotte Catholic High School’s decision to fire a beloved theater teacher for being gay and posting about his engagement on Facebook, according to a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday.

A panel of three judges reversed U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn’s 2021 decision that the school violated a federal ban on sex discrimination in the workplace when the school fired Lonnie Billard.

In 2014, Billard had retired from 10 years as a CCHS theater teacher but was still a substitute teacher. On Oct. 25, 2014, two weeks after the federal courts struck down North Carolina’s ban on same-sex marriage, he posted his plans to marry his longtime partner:

“Yes, I’m finally going to make an honest (at least legal) man out of Rich (Donham),” he wrote on Facebook. “I thank all the courageous people who had more guts than I who refused to back down and accept anything but ‘equal.’”

Two months later, on Christmas, Billard learned he’d been fired. Then, he filed suit.

The 2017 case was heard in the Western District Court of North Carolina in 2021, where CCHS waived its “ministerial exception” to Title VII, , which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

Instead it argued that it had fired him not because of his sex or sexual orientation, but because he engaged in “advocacy in favor of a position that is opposed to what the church teaches about marriage.”

In the appeals court Wednesday, the school moved to reinstate the exception, and the judges allowed it.

The flip-flopped argument and final ruling was “very disappointing for Mr. Billard, and a little difficult for him to understand,” said Luke Largess, one of Billard’s attorneys.

The ministerial exception, the appeals court decided, immunizes CCHS’s decision to fire Billard and kicks the case back down to district court.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for our client who wanted nothing more than the freedom to perform his duties as an educator without hiding who he is or who he loves,” read a statement from the ACLU, ACLU of North Carolina, and law firm Tin Fulton Walker & Owen in a statement Wednesday.

“While today’s decision is narrowly tailored to Mr. Billard and the facts of his employment, it nonetheless threatens to encroach on that principle by widening the loopholes employers may use to fire people like Mr. Billard for openly discriminatory reasons.”

As a teacher, the court of appeals ruled, Billard was a “vital messenger” of the school’s faith. According to the school’s statement of beliefs, he was to “model and integrate the teachings of Jesus in all areas of conduct in order to nurture faith and inspire action.”

That title placed him within the ministerial exception, which “prohibits federal and state governments from becoming involved in religious leadership disputes.”

“Catholic or not, [CCHS] requires its employees to conform to Catholic teachings,” the court found. “CCHS prohibits employees from engaging in or advocating for conduct contrary to the moral tenets of the Catholic faith, including the Catholic Church’s rejection of same-sex marriage.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.