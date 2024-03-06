Charlotte-area congressional results: Early returns give Harris slim lead in 8th District

Three Charlotte-area congressional district seats are up for grabs this year after all three incumbents decided to forgo a reelection bid.

Mark Harris led Allan Baucom Tuesday night in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District. The district stretches along the state line east from southeastern Mecklenburg County to Lumberton in Robeson County. The district includes most of Cabarrus County and all of Union County.

In this year’s crowded primary, six Republicans are vying to replace incumbent Rep. Dan Bishop, who announced in August he intends to run for attorney general of North Carolina, rather than seek reelection. Though, Bishop’s current district has different boundaries than the new ones because of maps drawn last year.

Mark Harris photo submitted

Harris received 29.14% of the vote among precincts reporting by 9:02 p.m., followed by Baucom and Bradford who received 27.19% and 19.60%, respectively. State Board of Elections data currently shows 82 of 202 precincts reporting in the district.

Bradford is currently the N.C. House District 98 representative, which covers northern Mecklenburg, and one of the county’s only prominent Republican leaders. Harris is a pastor who ran for Congress in 2018, when his campaign was marred by election fraud.

Bradford and Harris were seen as the race’s front-runners heading into Election Day.

Rep. John Bradford files to run for Congress in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 8, 2023. Avi Bajpai/abajpai@newsobserver.com

A single candidate will need to receive more than 30% of the total vote in order to advance as the party’s nominee. If no candidate pulls ahead of that benchmark, a runner-up can request a runoff election to be held this May.

The winner of tonight’s race will face Democrat Justin Dues in the heavily-Republican district’s general election. Dues ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

10th Congressional District election results

Pat Harrigan has a slight lead in the Republican primary for NC’s 10th Congressional District. The district includes Hickory, Statesville and Mooresville northwest of Charlotte.

Harrigan and Grey Mills emerged as front-runners among the five candidates for the seat in the Republican primary. With 118 of 187 precincts reporting, Harrigan received 41.39% and Mills received 39.14% of the vote.

The field was left wide open when incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Lake Norman-area Republican announced his plans to step down from the seat after this term, ending a 20-year run in the U.S. Congress. Shortly after, Harrigan, who previously announced his candidacy to represent NC’s 14th Congressional District, switched to the 10th Congressional District.

Mills has served as a representative in the North Carolina General Assembly since 2021. Harrigan is a U.S. Army veteran and former Green Beret who now owns a firearms manufacturing business. He previously was defeated by Democrat Jeff Jackson in the general election for the 14th Congressional District in 2022.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Democratic nominee Ralph Scott, Jr., in the general election this November.

14th Congressional District election results

North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

State House Speaker Tim Moore took an early, but decisive, lead in his bid for the Republican nomination for NC’s 14th Congressional District. The newly redrawn district touches six counties, including parts of west Charlotte and Moore’s hometown of Kings Mountain in Gaston and Cleveland counties.

Moore picked up just over 78% with 54 of 148 precincts reporting, leaving the next Republican candidate, Jeff Gregory, trailing with 11.27%.

Incumbent Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte Democrat, announced plans to forgo a reelection bid in October, after the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly redrew the district’s borders. Most of Charlotte —and its heavily Democratic voting base — were moved to the already solidly blue 12th Congressional District. Experts said the new boundaries heavily favor Republican candidates and would make reelection difficult for Jackson. Instead, he announced his candidacy for attorney general.

Depending on results across the country, North Carolina’s redistricting could fortify the currently razor-thin Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. While the maps used in the 2022 general election resulted in an even 7-7 partisan split among congressional seats, Republicans could win 10-11 seats with the newly drawn maps.

Moore has served in the NC General Assembly since 2003 and was elected speaker of the House in 2015.

With Moore’s sizable, early lead, the National Republican Congressional Committee issued a statement, claiming victory: “Congratulations to Tim Moore on his primary election victory. Tim has served North Carolina families in the state legislature for 12 years and the Speaker of the state House for 9 years. North Carolina voters will overwhelmingly send Tim to Congress in November.”

He could face either Pam Genant or Brendan Maginnis in November’s general election. Early results showed Genant leading Maginnis with 62.76% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Genant is a veteran of the U.S. Army and registered nurse. Maginnis is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and small business owner. He previously worked on political campaigns, including for John Edwards’ 2004 presidential bid.