Charlie Burnside, owner of Maple Donuts known for his provocative ads, has died

Charlie Burnside, a businessman who transformed a doughnut shop into a regional brand and was well-known for his colorful promotions that often reflected his conservative political views, has died.

He was 78.

He started in the doughnut business when he was a child, buying bags of doughnuts from his father's shop, Burnside Donuts, for 20 cents a bag and selling them for 30 cents a bag from the basket on his bicycle. He opened his first doughnut shop on Maple Street in York, called Maple Donuts, in 1946. The business grew and he began packaging doughnuts for sales through vending companies. In 1969, he bought his father's doughnut business and began expanding the brand of Maple Donuts into a regional brand, distributing his products throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The company remains a family-owned business; his son, Nathaniel, currently serves as CEO.

Burnside, however, was perhaps best known for his provocative promotions and advertising.

Maple Donuts owner Charlie Burnside participated in a round table discussion with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-York County, in 2017 at Military & Commercial Fasteners Corp. in Manchester Township.

In 1994, after O.J. Simpson was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, Burnside erected billboards with the bold headline, "FREE O.J." The ad offered free orange juice with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts. Burnside said at the time he didn't support the former NFL star, that he was "just promoting orange juice and doughnuts."

The idea, he said, was "this will get everybody talking."

He once said that "there's no big thought process that goes into this." He reasoned that if a slogan made him laugh, it will make others laugh and help sell Maple Donuts.

Burnside also used his advertising campaigns to promote his political views, supporting a number of conservative politicians and causes. He supported former President Donald Trump in 2016, placing a Trump banner on his main store on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township and emblazoning Trump's image and the slogan "Make America Great Again" on the sides of his delivery trucks. Maple Donuts also fashioned and sold a Trump doughnut.

Charlie Burnside, the owner of Maple Donuts, was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

His ads also reflected his offense at NFL players kneeling to protest racism and police brutality, running a billboard campaign that proclaimed "Maple Donuts Takes A Stand Not a Knee," and selling red, white and blue doughnuts on football Sundays.

The ad campaign attracted national attention. Fox News ran a story about it headlined, "Donut Store Chain Makes Waves With Anti-Kneeling Billboards."

Court news: Art forger who victimized a York doctor sentenced to more than four years in prison

A York institution retires: York Emporium turns the page as Jim Lewin retires and hands book store over to a new owner

He knew he was stirring things up; that was the point. “Sometimes, I’ll call the billboard company, and they’ll say, ’Charlie, that’s pretty, uh … Better not do that,'" he said in 2017. "I say, ‘Well, what … what’s the worse that can happen?’"

Not all of his promotions were political. In 2015, he sold doughnuts that resembled baseballs to support the Red Land Little League team that made it to the championship game that year, falling to a team from Tokyo in the final.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Provocative Maple Donuts owner Charlie Burnside has died