Charlevoix prosecutor seeks DOJ grant for graphic novels to help young abuse victims

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix's prosecuting attorney, Kit Tholen, and his team are pursuing a grant to create comic-book-style booklets aimed at explaining the legal process to young victims of sexual abuse.

These graphic novels, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, are part of a federal initiative to tackle this issue in a more accessible way for children.

Tholen said the initiative involves developing graphic novels tailored to different age groups, from young children to teens, to help them understand various aspects of the legal system, including the role of victim advocates and court proceedings.

"The idea is to provide a tool that allows us to discuss these sensitive topics with children in a way that resonates with them," said Tholen.

The U.S. Department of Justice will cover up to $10,000 in printing costs for these booklets. The Charlevoix County commissioners approved the application for this grant at their meeting on April 24.

Tholen said it was important to give victims their day in court, particularly in cases of sexual abuse, which constitute a significant portion of his workload.

Tholen also noted a positive shift in societal attitudes towards addressing these crimes and supporting victims, which makes it easier for victims to come forward and seek justice.

"I think there is more willingness now to believe kids. I think there's just been a growth and how much we're able to talk about it as a society," said Tholen. "So now, if, because more people are comfortable talking about it, for one reason or another, more people have heard of it happening. And it's not. It's not as rare to hear about it. Right? Which makes it easier to believe that this person who's sitting there in the courtroom would do such a thing. They don't always look like a monster."

Currently, Tholen's office is actively handling 18 sexual assault cases, with ongoing efforts to prosecute offenders and support victims through the legal process.

Tholen also mentioned ongoing collaborations with organizations like the Women's Resource Center to update sexual assault policies and provide comprehensive support to survivors.

