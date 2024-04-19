Charlevoix pool reports surge in visits, seeks millage renewal

Ballot language has been created for the upcoming Charlevoix Community Pool millage renewal election in August.

CHARLEVOIX — Leaders of the Charlevoix Area Community Pool presented data from their 2023 annual report to the Recreational Authority on April 15 at Charlevoix City Hall.

Last year saw a significant increase in facility visits, totaling 19,368, marking a 28 percent rise. Pool officials attributed this increase to the growing popularity of aqua exercise classes.

The Recreational Authority, comprising of two elected officials from each of the three contributing municipalities — City of Charlevoix and Hayes and Charlevoix townships — oversees the allocation of tax funds to the pool.

In 2023, the pool's total revenue reached $492,563, with expenses totaling $462,400, resulting in a surplus of $30,163 earmarked for maintenance and emergencies.

Taxes from the city and townships accounted for 45 percent of revenue, while donations, grants and user fees contributed 32 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

More: Millage renewal vote for Charlevoix Area Community Pool set for August

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

The majority of expenses, 52 percent, went towards wages and taxes.

Aqua Ex classes were the most popular activity, attracting 30 percent of patrons, followed by lap swimming at 27 percent and open swim at 15 percent.

The pool served 4,424 individual users, including 457 children participating in swim lessons and safety classes.

The board also reviewed usage data for the current year, with residents from Charlevoix, Charlevoix Township, and Hayes Township making 831, 671 and 823 visits respectively from January through March.

Additionally, ballot language was approved for the millage rate renewal proposal scheduled for the upcoming primary election on Aug. 6.

This proposal seeks a 0.3333 mill levy to fund pool operations, maintenance and improvements for four years, from 2025 through 2028, including a renewal of the existing authorization and a restoration of a portion reduced by the Headlee Amendment. If passed, it is estimated to generate $274,791 in 2025.

A millage rate isthe rate at which property taxes are levied on property. Property taxes are computed by multiplying the taxable value of the property by the number of mills levied, where a mill is 1/1000 of a dollar.

The pool millage proposal scheduled for the August ballot will mark the third time since 2004 that voters have been asked for approval. The first proposal was approved by voters in 2004, followed by a second approval in 2014.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 and adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix pool reports surge in visits, seeks millage renewal