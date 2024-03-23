Charlevoix County participates in Severe Weather Awareness Week

The tornado warning siren at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh is pictured on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 17-23 as Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, prompting active participation from cities across Charlevoix County, including Charlevoix, Boyne City and East Jordan.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, these communities engaged in a voluntary statewide tornado drill. Local sirens wailed for three minutes, serving as a practice exercise in readiness for any future tornado threats.

Although the last confirmed tornado in Charlevoix County was in Boyne City on Aug. 1, 2002 — and only four have been confirmed since 1950, according to a previous report from the Petoskey News-Review — the threat of tornadoes in Northern Michigan is very real.

In May 2022, a powerful EF3 tornado tore through Gaylord, unleashing widespread devastation as it obliterated homes, inflicted damage on businesses, overturned vehicles and tragically claimed two lives.

The tornado battered Gaylord for over 20 minutes, carving a path of destruction spanning just over 16 miles, with winds reaching estimated speeds of around 150 mph.

The Goodwill store along West Main Street in Gaylord on Saturday, May 21, 2022. A tornado severely damaged the store, taking out windows and the roof.

However, when it comes to warning citizens of imminent danger, public safety officials said cell phone alerts are proving more effective than local sirens. When the tornado hit Gaylord in 2022, the sirens didn’t go off, but people’s phones did.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said many areas in Northern Michigan don't have tornado sirens, resulting in the emerging importance of the wireless alert system.

"In more rural areas you may not have the sirens because everyone is so spread out or you will have trees that will muffle the sound. So a lot of areas just don’t have them," he said.

More than 1,000 tornadoes strike the United States each year, including an average of 15 in Michigan. Since 1977, severe weather has prompted 70 percent of Michigan’s disasters and emergencies, resulting in substantial loss of life and property.

In a recent proclamation, Gov. Whitmer encouraged all individuals to be aware of the warning signs of severe weather and follow proper safety and emergency procedures. She actively encouraged the Michigan State Police, emergency management officials and news media “to join together to educate the public about the dangers of tornadoes and other severe weather events and the precautions that can be taken to save lives and protect families.”

Charlevoix Police Chief Jill McDonnell urged citizens to sign up for emergency notifications on their phones.

“I encourage people to make sure they have the emergency notifications enabled on their phones and that they sign up through the CCE 911 center for other alerts, the 'Be Alert,'” said McDonnell.

Mark Benjamin, of Williamston, looks up at a plane passing overhead while standing where a 10-foot tall metal grain bin stood before a tornado ripped it away, sending it into a field as well as destroying two barns and a corn bin on his property, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The "Be Alert" emergency notification system provides immediate emergency notifications to cell, work or home phones via text, email or voice message. Notifications include evacuation information for hazardous environmental situations or other emergencies requiring evacuation, weather advisories, infrastructure issues including boil water notices or similar alerts and school closing information.

To sign up for "Be Alert" emergency notifications from the Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet Tri-County Office of Emergency Management, visit cceoem.net/be-alert-emergency-notifications.

For Northern Michigan storm information from the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, visit weather.gov/apx.

