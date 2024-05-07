Charleston police arrest a second motorist in the hit-and-run deaths of two Simpsonville women

Charleston Police have arrested a second man in the pedestrian deaths of two Simpsonville women.

Seth Alan Gilbert William Carlson, 32, of Summerville was arrested on Monday in connection to the deaths of Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber, both 20.

Zito and Gamber were killed in the early morning of April 28 as they walked on Morrison Drive near the on-ramp to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Max David Gentilin, 25, surrendered to the CPD on May 1. He was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

According to CPD, SC Ports Authority surveillance footage showed Zito and Gamber being first struck by Carlson’s Chevrolet truck and then hit again by Gentilin’s car 30 minutes later.

Carlson drove away from the scene, according to the CPD, and later crashed his truck in a ditch in West Ashley and fled on foot. Officers were able to locate his vehicle.

Carlson was charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His bond was set Tuesday afternoon at $600,000.

Gentilin was released on a $150,000 bond posted on May 2.

Zito was a student at the College of Charleston and Gamber was visiting for the weekend.

Gamber's mother, Nicole Gamber, called the women "bright lights" and said they "weren't done shining."

Services for the women have been held − Zito’s on May 3 and Gamber’s three days later on May 6.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Second driver arrested in hit-and-run deaths of two Simpsonville women