Charles scores 24 points to lead Liberty over Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (AP) — Tina Charles had 24 points and seven rebounds and the New York Liberty beat Connecticut 82-70 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four and end the Sun's run at six.

Sugar Rodgers added 13 points, Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe 12 and Bria Hartley 11 for the Liberty (16-12). They also snapped the Sun's eight-game home winning streak.

The Liberty, with the WNBA's top field-goal defense, held the Sun (18-10) to 34 percent.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 15 points. Shekinna Stricklen added 12, Jonquel Jones 11 and Alyssa Thomas 10, the latter two dealing with foul trouble. Jones, with nine rebounds, had a streak of seven straight double-doubles end.

Charles scored 18 points in the second quarter when the Liberty took a four-point halftime lead. The Liberty also led by four after three quarters with Rodgers giving New York an 80-63 lead with a 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the game.

MERCURY 89, MYSTICS 79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix Mercury pull away against Washington.

Taurasi hit a jumper with five minutes to go to give Phoenix (15-13) the lead for good at 71-70. With the Mercury up 10, Taurasi added four free throws in the final minute to keep the Mystics (16-12) at bay.

Camille Little added 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, and Stephanie Talbot made all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 12 points. Brittney Griner, playing in her second game after missing eight with injuries, added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mystics, who have been without All-Star Elena Delle Donne all of August after thumb surgery, got 21 points from Kristi Toliver, 13 from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and 12 from Krystal Thomas.