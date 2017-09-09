Charles Payne Returning, Eric Bolling Out Over Sexual Pictures

Charles Payne is returning to Fox Business Network after he was suspended in July over sexual harassment allegations, a spokesperson for the network confirmed Friday.

On Friday, Fox News saw another ousted of a host over sexual harassment allegations. The network let go of Eric Bolling, who had been suspended on Aug.5, and has also canceled his daily show called "Fox News Specialists."

Payne returned to his show called "Making Money," who had been off-air since his suspension. An internal investigation into the allegations against Payne was completed, a spokesperson confirmed, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, investigated allegations against Bolling that claimed the host used his mobile phone to send unsolicited photos of male genitalia to current and former female colleagues while he was working at the network.

"Fox News Channel is canceling the ‘Specialists,’ and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. "We thank Eric for his 10 years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck."

Payne, who is returning to the network, was suspended in early July after being accused of sexual harassment by an unidentified female political analyst, who was said to have been quite regular on his show. The Los Angeles Times first reported the end of his suspension and return on Friday.

"As many of you know, I’ve been on leave the past couple months," Payne said at the top of his show Friday. "The situation has been reviewed and concluded." Payne then added that he looks forward to being back on his show and serving his viewers.

At the time of Payne’s suspension in July, Fox Business Network had said in a statement: "We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner."

At that time, Payne posted on Twitter, calling the allegations against him "an ugly lie." The Fox Business host has continued tweeting since the investigation into the claims began and has also posted updates to his Wall Street Strategies website, according to Variety.

Before Payne even started his television career, he was well-known in the financial community as in 1985 he started to work at E.F. Hutton as an analyst and then in 1991 he founded Wall Street Strategies and still remains the CEO and principal analyst of the company.

Payne's company had run into trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 1999. The SEC had said in August 1999 that it alleged "violations of the securities registration, reporting and antifraud provisions in connection with abuses of Regulation S in the offer and sale of securities of Members Service Corporation." The complaint alleged that Wall Street Strategies suggested its clients by Members stock, however, Payne did not reveal to SEC that he was taking money from the company in order to promote it. Payne had to pay thousands of dollars in settlement.

Even before beginning his own company, Payne had also been enlisted in the United States Air Force. He completed his studies at Minot State University and Central Texas College.

In June this year, before Payne's suspension in July, Fox Business Network announced that it had signed Payne to a new multi-year contract to continue hosting his show "Making Money."

Payne has been with the network since 2007 and he started hosting the show since 2014. Payne's net worth has been estimated to be of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Payne is married and has children. His wife, Yvonne Payne, and family live in Teaneck, New Jersey. His wife received a heart transplant in 2012 and has been a part of several charities to raise awareness for organ donation, according to Heavy.com.

