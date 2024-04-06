Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero welcomes a new resident. Meet Shelby the fossa

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is welcoming its newest resident, a 13-year-old female fossa donated from a zoo in Florida.

Shelby the fossa was a gift from the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens through the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan, according to a news release.

Fossas resemble small cats or weasels but are genetically related to mongooses and civets. Known for their climbing abilities, they are native to Madagascar and have been labeled as a “vulnerable” species as there are only 2,500 left in the wild, according to the release.

The locals pronounce the name “foo-sa” and “foosh,” the release said.

“Shelby loves exploring all parts of her new habitat, as the fossas are just as comfortable in trees as they are on the ground,” the release said.

Shelby will be exhibited on Sunday at 11 a.m. as a part of the “surprise animal feedings” for the last weekend of the Spring Festival.

If you missed the Spring Festival, the Charles Paddock Zoo will also be hosting the “Party for the Planet” event on Saturday, April 20, in celebration of Earth Day.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located at Atascadero Lake Park and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call the zoo at 805-461-5080 or find them on the web at charlespaddockzoo.org.