Charles Milliken: Bordering on insanity

On Feb. 29, Presidents Biden and Trump paid a visit to the border in Texas. Polling shows illegal immigration is a big issue for voters, and they are not happy with the open border policies of the past three years. So both Messrs. Biden and Trump are suggesting solutions. Biden wants more money for border guards and blames the Republicans for the “crisis” by not providing the funding he wants. Trump wants more wall to be built, and also promises to expel masses of illegals, or undocumented immigrants, if you prefer. So what’s likely to work?

Hiring more border guards, while certainly helpful, won’t do a thing to stem the flow, since the left wants open borders, and uses the guards as hotel doormen, welcoming the new arrivals and speeding them on their way to wherever. Candidate Biden promised open borders, and he has certainly delivered on his promise, immediately reversing Trump executive orders the day he took office. The numbers have skyrocketed — somewhere north of 2 million a year, but accurate data, by the nature of the thing, is impossible to come by.

Should Trump, if elected, reinstitute his policies the numbers would drop sharply, but still would be significant. Also, which is little known, crossings from the Canadian border have gone up by a factor of nearly ten times over the past few years. Those were insignificant a few years ago, but no longer are. On top of all these, visa overstays are in the hundreds of thousands each year.

Meanwhile, there are 10 to 15 million illegals, and maybe many more, already here. Again, accurate numbers do not exist, but how many of those does Trump actually expect to deport? Millions of them no doubt have children born in the United States. This complicates matters, since the child cannot be deported. How are millions of illegals to be rounded up? How many, I suspect the vast majority, are now working productively, and have no criminal record? (Heinous crimes committed by illegals make news, but, considering the numbers involved, are these crimes disproportionate to those committed by those born here?) In those cases, does deportation really make sense? My brother, who lives in California, told me if all the illegals were deported, California's economy would simply cease to function. In short, the toothpaste is out of the tube, and to try to put it back borders on insanity. Best to be patient, institute policies to control the border, and learn to live with the results.

Voters are also unhappy with high energy prices, high utility bills, and massive regulations and subsidies to force us all into electric vehicles, electric stoves, electric equipment, and electric everything else. This winter has shown the value of EVs when the thermometer drops way below freezing. Useless. The greenies in California aren’t concerned about EV problems in Michigan, but Michigan voters are. How much “sacrifice” are we expected to make to avoid the climate catastrophes looming in our future? I suspect the obeisance to climate insanity is running out, except, of course, for the True Believers. Patience is called for here as well, since facts on the ground will, sooner or later, supplant doomsday alarmism.

Voters are also unhappy with debt and deficits, and have been for decades. To think that balanced budgets are in our future is truly delusional! Back in the thirties, one of FDR’s advisors said the road to political success was “tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.” That playbook has served the Democrats very well indeed. Only now it has been modified to “borrow and borrow, spend and spend, elect and elect.” Taxes are unpopular. Only one thing is more unpopular than taxes, and that’s cutting spending.

Republicans huff and puff about reining in spending, but it never happens. Subsidizing the bloat in education not only is not cut, it is increased continuously. Find me the Republican who seriously proposes cutting funding to colleges and universities, and I’ll show you a Republican who has an electoral death wish.

People want something for nothing, and thinking that will change is indeed insane.

— Charles Milliken is a professor emeritus after 22 years of teaching economics and related subjects at Siena Heights University. He can be reached at milliken.charles@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Charles Milliken: Bordering on insanity