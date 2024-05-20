Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation awards nearly $6 million in community support

Minorities in Shark Sciences has received a $155,000 grant from the Barancik Foundation to support its Diversifying Ocean Sciences program, which provides experiential learning and mentoring opportunities.

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently awarded nearly $6 million in grants to support early education and youth development, affordable housing, mental health services, and more.

Education accounts for more than half of the funding, with six grants totaling $3.1 million to improve quality and expand educational opportunities.

“These grants exemplify Chuck and Margie Barancik’s belief that philanthropy has the power to positively shape our community and enrich the lives of all people,” said Teri Hansen, president and CEO of Barancik Foundation. “Our Board is investing in trusted, long-time partners as well as emerging organizations that are poised to do great things. What they all have in common is our confidence that they can transform our grant dollars into a real and meaningful difference.”

The largest grants are $1 million to early learning provider Forty Carrots Family Center for expansion of its mental health and parenting education services, and $900,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties to support key operational needs and fund scholarships.

Other grants to enhance education access and quality include:

Sarasota County Schools – $478,020 to support professional and leadership development.

Links to Success – $400,000 to expand its educational services for DeSoto County students in grades 6 to 12 while also initiating work with families of newborns and young children to lay the foundation for quality early education.

Minorities in Shark Sciences – $155,000 to support its Diversifying Ocean Sciences program, which provides experiential learning and mentoring opportunities.

Manatee Literacy Council – $148,476 to increase the number of English-language classes and other services for low-literate adults in Manatee County.

Economic stability, health

The Barancik Foundation approved nearly $1 million in grants to help struggling families secure the means to meet their basic needs.

A $250,000 grant to One Stop Housing Cares will support the Sarasota Station affordable apartment community that will create more than 200 workforce housing rental units in Sarasota. In Venice, Family Promise of South Sarasota County will use a $250,000 grant to buy a residential building for operation as a shelter.

Additional grants to help people improve the quality of their lives include Harvest House ($228,790) and Easterseals Southwest Florida ($175,000). Resilient Retreat ($444,869) and The Academy at Glengary ($200,000) also received grants to serve more people.

Community well-being

To help former inmates in the 12th Judicial Circuit avoid relapsing into crime, the Barancik Foundation earmarked $450,671 for its Recidivism Initiative. The funding will support a network of collaborative social services as well as direct financial aid for inmates, all provided through the circuit’s law-enforcement agencies, representatives of the court, and more than a dozen nonprofits.

Additional grants to foster community well-being were awarded to Boxser Diversity Initiative ($225,000); Manasota ASALH ($150,000); and Upward Notes ($125,000).

Neighborhood & environment

Two Barancik Foundation grants aim to bolster the impact of environmental science and conservation efforts on the region: Environmental Incubator Fund ($80,000) to provide initial funding for shared working space to be used by several small and mid-sized environmental nonprofits in the Sarasota area; and the Climate Adaptation Center ($50,000) to support its scientific work and its communication and outreach.

Including grants and initiatives approved in January, the Barancik Foundation has awarded over $17 million so far in 2024.

Submitted by Greg Luberecki

