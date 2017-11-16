Charles Manson Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

Notorious cult leader and mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been admitted to a Bakersfield, Calif. hospital.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office told several news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, that the 83-year-old had been hospitalized, but did not reveal any details due to privacy restrictions. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation could only tell the Times that Manson is alive.

Officials with the sheriff’s office did not immediately confirm the hospitalization to TIME.

Manson was also hospitalized in January, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Manson first burst onto Americans’ consciousness when he directed his followers, deemed “the Family,” to murder multiple people, including eight-months-pregnant actress Sharon Tate, over the course of two nights in 1969. He is currently serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison for his crimes.