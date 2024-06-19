Charles Lyons unofficially receives most votes in Superior Court Judge Runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The unofficial results have been received, and according to the unofficial results, Charles Lyons is the projected winner of the Augusta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Runoff.

With 68 out of 68 precincts reporting unofficial results, Charles Lyons received 65.49% of the votes while Matt Matson received 34.51% of the votes.

This is a developing report. Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more election coverage as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.