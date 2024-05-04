Charles Jackson, 'Yammy Bear,' is out of the hospital

May 3—ROCHESTER — A week after being attacked at his job at an Olmsted County halfway house, Charles Jackson is home from the hospital.

Known as "Yammy Bear" for his

costumed efforts to lift people's spirits,

Jackson was

hit on the head April 25, 2024,

at the halfway house in the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester. Found bleeding from his head by law enforcement and first responders, Jackson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where he was treated and kept in the intensive care unit.

On a Facebook post, his wife, CarolAnn Jackson, said, "His head was lacerated and bleeding inside and out," adding her husband takes blood thinners after a bone marrow transplant in January 2023.

"He should've bled out but by God's grace and the fast response of two of his coworkers and another resident, he is alive today."

CarolAnn Jackson said her husband lost consciousness for five minutes after the attack. Police reports of the incident stated that Jackson was unable to be interviewed about the attack at the time because of the severity of the injuries.

Malik Amin Johnson, who had recently been released from incarceration, has been charged with felony assault second-degree-dangerous weapon and misdemeanor fifth-degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm. An omnibus hearing on the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 16, 2024, in Olmsted County District Court.

CarolAnn Jackson said her husband is in for a long recovery, and a benefit to help the family is planned for next week. In the interim, a

meal train

has been set up to help the family with meals during the time of Charles' recovery.