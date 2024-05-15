Charles “CeCe” Lawrence: SFPD investigating Bayview homicide

(KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating a Bayview District homicide case that occurred on April 29.

At about 9:30 p.m., police answered calls for a shot spotter activation at 3rd and Quesada Streets in San Francisco.

Police arrived on the scene and located a man, later identified as Charles “CeCe” Lawrence, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Lawrence was pronounced dead at a nearby local hospital, police said. A photo of Lawrence is also attached below.

Photo Courtesy: SFPD

The SFPD Homicide Unit is currently leading the investigation. Investigators are seeking information about anyone who could be associated with this homicide.

Anyone with helpful information regarding this case is encouraged to contact SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Police said callers can remain anonymous.

