Charles Butt makes $20 million donation to support Texas food banks

Jun. 6—Committed to advancing hunger relief efforts in Texas, Charles Butt is making a $20 million personal gift to support 20 food banks across the state that are part of the Feeding Texas network. This generous gift will serve Texans, including children, experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Texas as the second-most-food-insecure state in the nation after Arkansas. According to Feeding Texas, four million people experience food insecurity with 20 percent being children.

"The thought of children going hungry anywhere is painful, but to have that happen here in Texas is unacceptable. My aim is to support access to essential food programs and invest in solutions for Texans. By supporting the hunger relief efforts of these dedicated organizations, we hope to make a meaningful and positive impact across the state," Butt, chairman of H-E-B, said in a news release.

Addressing hunger relief is a cause H-E-B has championed since its first store opened in 1905. Last year, H-E-B's Hunger Relief program donated more than 33 million pounds of food to families in need. In total, the program has donated more than one billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico since 1982. Throughout the year, H-E-B supports Texas food banks and many hunger initiatives, including summer feeding programs, the annual H-E-B Help End Hunger donation campaign, and 34 H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners across Texas and Mexico during the holidays.