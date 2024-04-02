Charity fears ferrets are overlooked by adopters

Athena, Artemis & Aphrodite were abandoned in their cage in Hertfordshire [RSPCA]

An animal re-homing charity is concerned ferrets are being overlooked by prospective pet owners.

Martlesham Animal Centre, which is run by the RSPCA's Suffolk central branch, has appealed for adopters after a large number of ferrets were placed in its care.

It has made its fresh appeal to mark National Ferret Day.

Athena, Artemis & Aphrodite have been looking for a home since September after they were abandoned in their cage at an alleyway in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Zoe Barret, centre manager, said: “Sadly we just are not getting any interest from people wanting to rehome them and unfortunately these lovely boys and girls are all being overlooked."

Brian and Shane are also looking for a home after being removed from a property with a large number of ferrets [RSPCA]

Other ferrets at the centre have been called George and Plum, Pippa and Peach, Melon and Mango and Brian and Shane.

“We have always had a lot of ferrets coming into the centre, but this is the most we have had for a long time," Ms Barret added.

She explained the animals are sociable pets that sleep for up to 20 hours a day but are highly active and need stimulation when awake.

The female trio found in Hertfordshire were underweight, in a faeces-covered cage with no toys, which the animals need for enrichment.

“Most ferrets are very curious and enjoy exploring and investigating their environment. This means they need plenty to keep them occupied so they don’t become bored.

"They all love to play, chase, race around, play hide and seek, or just enjoy some fuss and a snooze," Ms Barret added.

