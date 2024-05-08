Chariho school bond narrowly fails. What comes next?

Residents across the Chariho Regional School District voted Tuesday against borrowing $150 million to build three new elementary schools in and upgrade the district's main campus in Richmond.

It was a narrow defeat for proponents of the school bond, which polarized residents of the three towns. The unofficial result according to the Rhode Island Board of Elections was 2,442 against the bond versus 2,367 in favor – a 75-vote difference. A majority of residents of Charlestown voted for the bond, but most voters in Hopkinton and a slight majority in Richmond voted against it.

Catherine Giusti, the chair of the Chariho School Committee and a proponent of the bond, said she was disappointed with the outcome.

“This bond vote became more about the anger of some rather than focusing on the opportunity to improve our schools. I hope is that, going forward, the larger Chariho community can return its focus to making our schools better for our kids,” Giusti said.

Hope Valley Elementary School

Opponents of the school bond argued it would raise taxes and that renovating the current elementary schools would be cheaper, but the school district emphasized that the cost of renovating would be the same as building new ones. Gina Picard, superintendent of Chariho School District, previously told The Journal it was a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the district because of special reimbursement bonuses offered for a limited time by the Rhode Island Department of Education.

Misinformation, about the fate of the school buildings and the terms of reimbursement from the state, among other issues, may also have swayed some to vote against the bond.

What happens now in Chariho

The district now faces a difficult choice. Options presented by the school district include voting on a new bond in November, which would address HVAC, plumbing and electrical needs but not include any new construction or renovations, or prioritizing emergency needs only. Renovations would require submitting new paperwork to RIDE for approval.

Picard said the district “will craft a new plan that reflects our shared values and aspirations for our children's future.” However, she clarified the district will need to consult the School Committee first to determine next steps.

She also thanked voters who participated in the referendum.

“While the bond may have been rejected, we view this as an opportunity to regroup, reassess and emerge stronger. Our resolve remains unshaken as we embark on a new journey, forging a fresh path toward securing the resources our schools need to thrive,” Picard said.

South Kingstown bond passes

While Chairho voters rejected its bond, voters in South Kingstown successfully passed a similar bond to build a new high school and other facilities in their district.

Voters there approved the measure by a 54.59% to 45.41% margin, based on unofficial results released by the Board of Elections Tuesday night.

