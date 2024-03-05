Charging tourists to enter a public square is a step too far

Tourists may still have to pay to enter the Plaza de España in Seville - Getty

The half moon-shaped Plaza de España in Seville is a unique place. From its brick-and-tile floor to its flamboyant fountains and Venetian bridges, it offers everything you would want from a European plaza. It is extravagant, spacious and vibrant. Another adjective could soon join that list. Expensive.

If city hall plans go ahead, tourists will soon have to pay to enter. The Mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz wrote on X (formerly Twitter) last week: “We are planning to close the Plaza de España and charge tourists to finance its conservation and guarantee its safety.”

He added: “Of course, the monument will continue to be freely accessible and free for all Sevillians.”

The Plaza de España is one of Seville’s most popular tourist attractions. It featured in the Star Wars films The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones (it’s the City of Theed on the Planet of Naboo, in case you were wondering), and regularly hosts fashion shows and concerts. It is, however, getting damaged from the impact of hundreds of thousands of visitors per year, and local authorities have decided enough is enough.

“With the City Council’s budget alone we cannot preserve our heritage, nor guarantee the safety of the monument,” Mayor José Luis Sanz said.

The decision to charge visitors to enter Plaza de España comes after Venice announced it would be charging day-trippers a €5 entry fee to the city, something the city authorities will trial on 30 of the busiest days of the year. This is part of a wider trend of destinations charging tourist taxes, something that you will find from Greece to Edinburgh via Bali and the Galápagos, often in the form of a few pounds added to the bottom of your hotel bill.

But increasingly we are seeing an entry fee introduced for previously public spaces. In January, authorities in Istanbul revealed plans to roll out a €25 (£21) entry charge to one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, the Hagia Sophia. Mount Fuji, near Tokyo, now comes with a compulsory JPY 2,000 (£10.50) charge for anyone hoping to climb the mountain, which will come into force from July 2024.

But Seville’s move feels different. A permit to climb a mountain is nothing new and a religious building charging for entry is not unusual either: see the Taj Mahal, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Sistine Chapel. Surely a town square, designed by definition for the pleasure of the general public, should be accessible to all – free of charge?

“It would be interesting to know more about the legality of privatising what is (in theory) a public space,” says Paul Richardson, a Telegraph Travel expert based in the south of Spain. “As Spanish novelist Antonio Muñoz Molina commented a few days ago, think of the outcry if certain other great squares – Madrid’s Plaza Mayor, London’s Trafalgar Square, or Saint Mark’s Square in Venice – were to receive the same treatment.”

Architect Aníbal González designed Plaza de España for the 1929 Ibero-American Exhibition, and some locals have argued that closing the public plaza and charging for entry goes against the spirit of how it was conceived – a paradisiacal square for all to enjoy.

Justifying his move, Seville’s mayor posted a video on X captioned: “I invite you to watch this video: this is what Plaza de España looks like at this time.” It shows buskers, hawkers, people sitting on steps, litter, people making giant bubbles, and so on. He adds: “Nothing is going to be closed or privatised: we are only going to charge tourists a fee, as is done in most cities in the world.”

Some of Aníbal González’s family members have supported the plans. Speaking to abc.es, Aníbal González’s grandson said: “I have been demanding closure for many years to protect [the plaza]. The square needs protection and surveillance. It is a more than justified measure.

“I have seen how they threw bottles against the balustrade, how they took away pieces of pottery or how a drunk English football fan jumped into the pond. There are plenty of reasons to adopt measures that lead to the protection of this monument. There is no other choice.”

Justin Francis of Responsible Travel acknowledges the strain that tourists can put on a city: “Residents pay tax, some of which helps conserve important heritage like this. Why shouldn’t tourists – who are essentially temporary residents – do the same? All that extra footfall does add pressure,” he says.

Francis points out, however, that a city-wide tourist tax might make more sense: “In the case of Seville’s Plaza, it could be argued that a city-wide tourism levy might be more practical. With a sensible approach, tourism levies can benefit everyone.”

There is no simple answer. Plaza de España requires care and conservation, and this needs to be financed somehow – turning to tourists for this is fair enough. I’m sure there won’t be any great qualms with this coming via a tourist tax. But introducing an entry fee for tourists to enter a public plaza sets an unwelcome precedent. Everyone in Seville wants their city to be less like Disneyland. Introducing ticket stumps and queues won’t achieve that end.

