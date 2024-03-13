Charges say Willmar massage parlor owner held woman captive

A massage parlor owner in Willmar held a woman captive for several days as she tried to sell her for sex with clients, according to charges.

Ying He was charged Tuesday in Kandiyohi District Court with soliciting and inducing an individual into prostitution, operating a disorderly house and fifth-degree assault in connection with confining the woman for several days at the parlor in the 2400 block of S. 1st Street.

He, 55, was arrested Saturday and remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of a March 20 court appearance. He's attorney was not immediately available to comment about the allegations.

According to the charges:

A 911 call from a screaming woman early Saturday afternoon sent a police sergeant to Massage Therapy, where he found the woman on the floor crying. She told the sergeant that He hit her in the head.

The woman said she flew from Southern California to Minnesota on March 3 looking for massage work that did not involve sex. She said she had been living in the parlor ever since and would be locked in a small room when there was no business to carry out. The woman told police that He would not let her drink water, cook food or turn on the lights.

She was instructed to do whatever customers wanted. When the woman refused, He scolded her and refused to let her leave the business. The woman said she was paid but would have made more if she had given in about have sex with customers.

Under questioning by police, He said the woman didn't know how to practice massage, was costing her business and wanted her to leave. He denied forcing the woman to live at the parlor or hitting her. However, police reviewed video that showed He hitting the woman twice, including at least once in the head.