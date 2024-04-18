Charges upgraded to murder for shooter's stepfather in killing of Mount Vernon teen

A Mount Vernon man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a teenager last year and his stepfather who took the gun from him afterwards is now facing a murder charge in the case.

Tyrese Coghiel, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 9, 2023, killing of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez in the courtyard of the Levister Towers apartment building.

A new indictment charges his stepfather, Phillip Ferrell, with second-degree murder although authorities have not said what new information led to the charges against him being upgraded. He is expected to be arraigned in Westchester County Court on Friday.

A photo of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez is displayed at a memorial in the courtyard at Levister Towers in Mount Vernon March 13, 2023. Fernandez was fatally shot there March 9.

Ferrell and Coghiel were arrested within days of the shooting and indicted two months later. But Ferrell only faced charges of weapon possession, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence after allegedly taking the gun from Coghiel after the shooting and putting it in his Yonkers apartment. Coghiel told detectives at the time that he got the gun from Ferrell’s car after he was confronted by Fernandez and others but did not recall shooting Fernandez.

The murder charge against Ferrell accuses him of aiding and abetting Coghiel in the killing, said Ferrell's lawyer, Courtney McGowan, but she said she had no details beyond what's in the indictment.

It's unknown whether Coghiel testified in the latest grand jury. His lawyer, Jean Robert Auguste, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Shooter's stepfather charged with murder of Mount Vernon NY teen