Charges pending in alleged abduction of two children ending in crash at I-440 and Brentwood Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Flashing lights, the FBI and a wreck involving semi-truck were pieces of a scene along Interstate 440 and Brentwood Road in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

The case, according to the Lumberton Police Department, originated with the alleged kidnapping of two children from a hotel. Officers were dispatched to respond after a mother called 911, saying that her 1-year-old and 4-year-old were taken from the Econo Lodge just off of I-95 in Lumberton just before 4 p.m.

Following a speedy response, police gathered information on the whereabouts of the suspect’s vehicle and immediately called in the FBI, the NC State Highway Patrol and other area law enforcement, including the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

As the NCSHP was in the process of putting together an Amber Alert, troopers spotted the vehicle and chased after it, police added.

The suspect attempted to elude troopers and Johnston County deputies and ultimately crashed the vehicle along I-440.

That male suspect was taken into custody and both children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, Lumberton police said.

Charges are pending at this time against the suspect, whose identity has not been released at this time.

“We are thankful for our partners at the NCSHP, the FBI, and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response,” a statement from Lumberton police said.

Responding officers investigate near a white sedan and a white semi truck at the scene were an arrest was made in a child abduction case in Raleigh on Thursday. (Michael Barnard/CBS 17)

Patrol vehicles converge at Brentwood Road and I-440 in Raleigh. (Michael Barnard/CBS 17)





At the scene, it appears a white sedan collided with a white semi-truck.

There is no word as to the condition of the children at this time.

