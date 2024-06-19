Charges: Off-duty St. Paul officer detains tip-jar thief while dad calls 911 during Father’s Day steakhouse dinner

An off-duty St. Paul police officer who was having Father’s Day dinner with his dad and other family at an East Side restaurant foiled an armed robbery by springing into action and detaining the 39-year-old suspect, prosecutors say.

Jonathan Valencia was at the Best Steak House at White Bear and Larpenteur avenues Sunday when a man, later identified as Drew Charles Larson, grabbed the tip jar from the counter just before 6 p.m., charges filed this week allege. A restaurant worker confronted Larson, who pulled out a knife and raised it above his head as if to stab the worker.

When Valencia intervened, Larson pointed the knife at him, the charges say. Valencia then drew a gun, identified himself as a police officer and told Larson to drop the knife. Larson complied, and Valencia and restaurant workers held onto him while Valencia’s father called 911. On-duty officers arrived and took Larson into custody.

In an interview with police, Larson said he took the tip jar because he was hungry, the charges say. He said he only pulled the knife because he thought the worker was going to hurt him.

“This goes to show that duty and the oath to protect do not have a day off,” the St. Paul Police Department said in a Facebook post. “St. Paul police officers are always vigilant, whether they’re on duty or off with their families.”

Larson, of St. Paul, has been charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. He remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge on the charges Thursday. His case file does not list an attorney.

Larson is on probation in Dakota County for a similar offense in West St. Paul. According to court records, he stole around $50 from a tip jar at El Taquito Taco Shop along South Robert Street on Jan. 9. Larson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft on May 19 and was sentenced to one year of probation.

