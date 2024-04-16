Charges made against St. Charles standoff suspect

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After a standoff Monday morning with St. Charles Police, an O’Fallon man has now been charged.

Terrance Mahone, 42, is facing one charge of unlawful use of a weapon, according to officials.

A release states that the victim entered her vehicle in the St. Charles City Hall parking garage and sat down in the driver’s seat. Mahone was hiding directly behind the victim’s seat when she began to scream, and Mahone yelled at her to stop.

The victim did not stop screaming, and that is when Mahone fired a single shot with his gun inside the car. Officers and the SWAT team arrived at the scene, and Mahone refused to exit the vehicle.

The standoff lasted around two hours until the 42-year-old voluntarily surrendered. A 9-mm shell casing was found at the scene, as well as a bullet hole in the front of the car.

There were no reported injuries.

“The situation today at the St. Charles City Municipal parking garage does not now appear to have been a hostage situation, but a family disagreement that spiraled out of control. I am grateful that this situation was resolved peacefully,” St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Joseph G. McCulloch said in a release.

Mahone is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

