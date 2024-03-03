New charges say Key Biscayne former lawyer didn’t just receive child porn — he made it

Already facing charges that say he received child pornography, the son of a prominent Key Biscayne family has been hit with new federal court charges that say he made child pornography.

William McCaughan, Jr. now faces two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and two counts of production of visual depictions involving sexual exploitation of minors in addition to the previous receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography charges. The online court docket says McCaughan’s trial is set for March 11.

The additional charges were first reported by the Key Biscayne Independent.

McCaughan had entered a not guilty plea to the receipt and attempted receipt charges, but the online docket doesn’t show a plea to the new charges, which were filed Feb. 22. After pleading not guilty, McCaughan filed for and received disciplinary revocation, “tantamount to disbarment” as the state Supreme Court says.

In the new indictment’s listing of the charges, two minor victims are specified, but doesn’t list how McCaughan knew them.

The criminal complaint last July said McCaughan, under the name “wmccaugh” on the Kik file sharing app, watched video of a another user’s 11-year-old niece and told the user he wanted to take the girl “on a road trip” and, later, spend a weekend performing sexual acts on her “before she develops too much.”

To an FBI online undercover officer on Kik, the complaint said, “wmccaugh” expressed, “frustration that sex was treated as private and taboo and off limits to kids” and he thought “lots of kids are horny and curious from a young age and even if they aren’t or don’t like it a lot, they need to learn.”