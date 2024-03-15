Charges filed in shooting at North Kansas City High School that injured student, adult

Prosecutors have announced they have charged two teenage brothers in the shooting outside the North Kansas City High School that injured a student and an adult.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced during a news conference Friday afternoon that he has charged Lavondre Smallwood, 18, and Michael Smallwood, 19, in connection with the shooting that occurred the evening of March 2 outside the school campus at the end of the boy’s basketball game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools. A debate event was also taking place on campus at the time.

Michael Smallwood faces several felony charges, including unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His brother Lavondre Smallwood is charged with first degree assault, and several counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Both are charged as adults.

At the time of the shooting, law enforcement said they found a crime scene at the entrance to the football field, which sits along Howell Street, officials have said.

Thompson said Friday that investigators found that two groups of young men left the game a little before 6 p.m. that evening, and that an individual from one group drew a firearm and began shooting, according to surveillance video. That caused three people from a second group of people to also begin shooting, Thompson said.

Two people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire, including one minor who was not associated with either group.

It’s still unclear what the nature of the dispute was about, but prosecutors said that there was an exchange between the two groups before the gunfire began. They added there was no indication that the parties that fired were students or were associated directly with the school.

In all, 50 shell casings were recovered at the scene. Surveillance video showed a total of five people from two groups firing weapons in an area where dozens not associated with either of those groups were located.

Officials said at the time that two people, an adult and a North Kansas City High School student, were shot and taken to area hospitals.

The youth, who was specifically identified as an innocent bystander who was struck by gunfire, was released from a hospital in the days following the shooting, and was said to be recovering from their injuries at home. The other victim — the adult — was still receiving care at a hospital the following week.

Thompson said surveillance video showed that adult was part of one of the armed groups, and that footage showed him falling to the ground and then raising a handgun to fire once more. He also said that the surveillance video indicates that all the individuals seen shooting had been in possession of their weapons at the game in the high school gym.

“No one should have to fire begin shot going to a high school basketball game in Clay County,” Thompson said at the news conference.

Officials have said two school resource deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were on-site working at the game at the time and responded to the report of shots fired. The shooting also drew a large law enforcement response.

Students returned to classes that following Monday, with officials saying additional security and counseling services would be made available.

Prosecutors say the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may still be filed. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Kansas City Police.