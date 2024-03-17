Charges filed for murder of Washington University student, dancer

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is in custody for the murder of an international Washington University student who was also a rising dance star.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the murder took place just after 7 p.m. on February 27 in the 5100 block of Delmar Boulevard near Clarendon Avenue. That’s in the Academy neighborhood.

Police found Amarnath Ghosh lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Ghosh was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 34. Ghosh’s body was found less than a mile from where he lived.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Ghosh was just two months shy of receiving his Master of Fine Arts from Washington University.

Homicide detectives eventually identified and apprehended Glenn Bailey, 46, in connection with the killing. Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Bailey this past Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bailey remains jailed without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.