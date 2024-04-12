Charges filed after man stabbed in the back in Dayton

Apr. 11—A 28-year-old Dayton man is accused of stabbing another man in the back in an apartment lobby earlier this week.

Derrick Glover Jr. is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Monday, Dayton police respondd to a report of a felonious assault in the 100 block of Melba Street.

The victim had been stabbed in the back multiple times and didn't know who did it, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, a detective was shown video that reportedly showed a man approach the victim and start stabbing him in the back.

The victim was sitting in the apartment building lobby. according to court records.

The man was identified as Glover. Glover was reportedly seen with knives while heading to and from his apartment before and afer the stabbing.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

During an interview with detectives Glover said he engaged with the victim due to a prior altercation they had, according to an affidavit. Glover reportedly could not remember what he did with the knives.